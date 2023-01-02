OSWEGO - The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village.
The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in the 1930s and most recently served as a laundromat in the village but over several decades deteriorated beyond repair. Vacant for more than two decades, the commercial property cycled through Oswego County’s annual property tax auction more than a half dozen times since the late 1990s.
The Oswego County Land Bank took possession of the tax delinquent property from the county in July and quickly moved to demolish the structure.
“Demolitions are costly and time consuming, and the Land Bank is often the only vehicle to remove these blighted structures that create problems for nearby residents and decrease property values,” said Land Bank Executive Director Kim Park. “With a clean slate, a future owner can start over and this property can once again become a tax-generating asset for the village, town and county.”
Oswego County Legislator Noelle Beckwith Salmonsen, who represents the village at the county level, said for years the former laundromat was an eyesore and a nuisance to the neighborhood. She said it was past time to demolish the building, which changed hands multiple times in recent years with no discernible improvements.
Beckwith Salmonsen expressed gratitude to the Land Bank and its partners for razing the structure and providing a positive path forward for the more than 10-acre parcel.
“The abandoned, vacant property dragged down nearby property values for years and diminished the appeal of an otherwise attractive neighborhood just outside the village center,” said Beckwith Salmonsen, District 21. “On behalf of the nearby residents, I want to thank the Land Bank, the county and the village for collaborating to get this structure down and I look forward to the property returning to productive use.”
Village of Hannibal Mayor Ron Greenleaf said the property, which prior to being a laundromat housed the Hannibal Creamery, was a part of Hannibal history but the building was too deteriorated to revitalize. Greenleaf said the property had become a liability, attracting rodents and posing a danger to neighborhood children, and it was time for it to come down.
“We’ve been working for years to get that thing down,” Greenleaf said. “Unfortunately, it became an eyesore and a hazard for the community.”
Greenleaf said the 10-plus acre parcel just outside the village center should be attractive to potential buyers, noting with the right development it could be a real asset to the neighborhood.
Land Bank President Shane Broadwell said the former laundromat is a perfect example of the organization’s ability to address problematic properties that local government and the private sector are not equipped to confront. Since the Land Bank’s inception, Broadwell has said the organization’s main focus is to strategically target blighted, unproductive properties in quality neighborhoods to ensure the most significant impact with limited funds.
“There’s an immeasurable impact on quality of life and property values when you remove or renovate the most problematic properties in quality neighborhoods,” Broadwell said. “The removal of this eyesore will have a tremendous positive effect on the village of Hannibal.”
The Oswego County Land Bank is a state-designated public authority aimed at transforming blighted or vacant properties into appealing residential and productive commercial properties, improving the quality of life in local communities and revitalizing neighborhoods. Formed in 2016, the nonprofit corporation is governed by an 11-member board. To learn more about the Oswego County Land Bank visit: www.oswegocountylandbank.com
