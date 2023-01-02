OSWEGO - The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village.

The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in the 1930s and most recently served as a laundromat in the village but over several decades deteriorated beyond repair. Vacant for more than two decades, the commercial property cycled through Oswego County’s annual property tax auction more than a half dozen times since the late 1990s.

