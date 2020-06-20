Land Bank lands additional funding to enhance neighborhoods across Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Land Bank has received a significant grant to acquire and redevelop vacant and abandoned properties in communities across Oswego County.
“We are pleased to announce that the Land Bank has received an additional $500,000 from the Land Bank Community Revitalization Initiative grant, funded by Enterprise Community Partners,” said Kim Park, Executive Director of the Oswego County Land Bank. “We received these funds because our grant funders can see our previous award of $1.2 million is being fully implemented and is having a positive community impact.”
The Land Bank has successfully acquired, re-developed and sold numerous properties in cities, towns and villages across Oswego County since it was organized in 2017 by then County Legislature Chairman Shane Broadwell. In less than three years the organization has returned $1.7 million to the tax rolls, helping to improve the quality of life and reduce the tax levy for all property owners. Through renovation projects in 2019 alone, the land bank invested $1.3 million in local vendors and labor.
“We have been repurposing distressed and vacant properties, restoring properties to the tax rolls, and providing quality housing opportunities,” said Broadwell, who is chairman of the Land Bank Board of Directors. “This additional funding will continue to be used for rehabilitation, demolition, and administrative costs over the next year.”
The success of the Oswego County Land Bank is attributed in part to the relationships with the Oswego County Legislature, and cities, towns, and villages across the county.
“These partnerships assist us in stabilizing communities, preventing further decline and increasing property values, which benefits our county,” said Park. “The Land Bank not only increases the property value of the rehabbed parcel, but adds value to surrounding parcels.”
One community where this is evident is the village of Phoenix, where abandoned residential properties were renovated and now provide quality homes to families.
“The Oswego County Land Bank has not only been a pleasure to work with on every property, but their positive impact within our village has definitely been noticed by our residents as well as people looking to move into our village,” said Jim Lynch, village administrator of the village of Phoenix. “Each property that has been rehabilitated has been done with professionalism and courtesy for the neighborhood while following all code guidelines without any issues. It has been my pleasure to work with everyone involved with the Land Bank and I look forward to new and exciting projects with them soon.”
“The Land Bank looks forward to our continued work during the upcoming year and serving the communities of Oswego County,” said Park.
For views of renovated properties and additional information about the land bank process, visit the website at http://www.oswegocountylandbank.com/.
