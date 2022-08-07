Land Bank unveils 2021 annual report

A property in Granby that was fixed by the Oswego County Land Bank.

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Land Bank returned 11 vacant, blighted or abandoned parcels to the property tax rolls in 2021 and continues the vital work of improving neighborhoods and providing quality, affordable housing to Oswego County communities.

The Oswego County Land Bank Corp. unveiled its 2021 annual report in a presentation to county lawmakers this month, highlighting another successful year in the organization’s mission to transform problematic parcels into appealing and productive property. Since its inception in 2016, the Land Bank has directly impacted more than 60 properties and returned roughly $3 million worth of property back to municipal tax rolls, revitalizing neighborhoods and improving the quality of life in communities throughout Oswego County.

