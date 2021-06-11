OSWEGO - A large water line unexpectedly broke overnight in the 7th ward of the city of Oswego. The Munn Street line is currently under repair with several crews on scene. The area of approximately Burden Drive to Munn Street will be without water for a large portion of the day. The area of Ellen Street to Murray Street may experience cloudy water throughout the day. The area is under repair by the Department of Public Works, with assistance from the Oswego Fire Department. Motorists should avoid the area.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said, “we detected a large break in the Munn Street line very early this morning. We immediately deployed several crews to expedite the repair and we’ll keep working until the job is complete and water is restored to all residents. There is no firm timetable at this time but expect work to continue throughout most the day. We’ll provide updates as we progress and appreciate the neighborhood’s patience and understanding.”
