It has been determined that the Parish Town Board’s vote on the water district bond resolution was done properly.
The town attorney, water district municipal lawyer and the bond counsel reviewed the law and decided the town board needed a super majority of votes to approve the water district bond resolution July 18.
This was questioned by town resident Liam O’Brien, of County Route 38, who told the board at its Aug. 15 meeting that he researched the law concerning the bond resolution vote. He said the board needed a simple majority — 3 of 5 members — to adopt the bond resolution.
But on July 18, when the town board voted on the bond resolution, the board believed it needed a super majority for the measure to pass, which means four of the five board members had to approve.
Voting in favor was Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips and town board members John Dunham and Doug Jordan. Voting no were board members John Horning and G. Richard Horning. The Hornings are father and son.
So the measure failed.
Water district Municipal Lawyer Rebekah Prosachik of the Prosachik Law Firm in Oswego said she, bond counsel and Town Attorney Robert Genant reviewed the law and concur that a super majority vote — 4 of 5 board members — was needed for the bond resolution to pass.
“The bond resolution for Water District 1 required a super majority affirmative vote in order for the resolution to be adopted and for the current project to move forward,” Prosachik said in an email. “So the bond resolution failed and the town cannot move forward on Water District 1.”
The bond resolution vote does not involve the spending of any money. The vote simply states the cost of the water project is $9.2 million, which then allows the town to apply for grants to pay for the project and tells the state the town is serious about the project.
The bond resolution had to approved for the water district to move forward.
