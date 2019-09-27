ALBANY - The leaf peeping season is upon us.
Empire State Development announced Sept. 16 the start of New York state’s 2019 fall foliage season, which includes the popular I LOVE NY weekly fall foliage reports.
Additionally, the -NYLovesFall social media campaign returns this year to further promote and encourage visitation to New York’s picturesque autumn locations and attractions.
The I LOVE NY weekly foliage report includes a detailed map charting fall color progress and suggested vantage points for enjoying the spectacular color change. The report uses information gathered by a team of about 65 volunteer Leaf Peepers, located throughout the state’s 11 vacation regions, who track the weekly foliage changes.
Reports are provided every Wednesday through the end of the foliage season, and are available on the I LOVE NY website at https://www.iloveny.com/things-to-do/fall/foliage-report/ with recommended autumn getaways and weekly event listings.
Reports are also offered toll-free at 800-CALL-NYS (800-225-5697) from anywhere in the U.S., its territories and Canada.
For information on how to volunteer as a leaf peeping correspondent, contact foliage@esd.ny.gov.
“Each fall, New York state welcomes millions of visitors who travel here to experience some of the world’s most vibrant fall foliage,” said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner Eric Gertler. “Tourism is vital to our state and regional economies, supporting businesses and jobs, and this season is the perfect time to explore all the state has to offer.”
“Breathtaking foliage is just the beginning of an amazing New York state fall getaway,” said state Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi. “When paired with an afternoon sampling the harvest along a craft beverage trail, exploring one of our world class museums and finding outdoor adventure hiking, biking or paddling, there really is no better way to experience fall. We invite everyone to come and make memories this autumn on a New York state escape.”
To promote the state’s spectacular autumn sights and scenery, I LOVE NY will continue to host its social media campaign featuring photos taken by Instagram users. Each week throughout the foliage season, one outstanding New York state fall foliage photo posted using the -NYLovesFall hashtag will be selected and shared on the I LOVE NY Instagram page on “Foliage Fridays.”
To qualify, users must tag photos with the image location.
