AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a public program on beavers, Leave it to Beavers, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 (rain date 2 p.m. at Sunday, Oct. 27).
A slide presentation and introduction of beaver natural history, as well as the ongoing recovery of the beaver pond will be offered.
Following the indoor presentation, naturalist Pat Carney will lead a short wander to the pond in hopes of observing the resident beavers reinforcing their lodge and dams or stocking their larder for the coming winter. Osprey, herons, mink, migrating waterfowl, and other interesting pond life may also be observed. A limited number of binoculars will be available for use.
There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12. Children under the age of three are free. The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286. To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center find them on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
