OSWEGO – Lee Walker Jr., 131 W. Albany St., has announced his candidacy for Oswego County Legislator, 15th District.
No stranger to Oswego’s political scene, Walker Jr. previously served as 5th Ward legislator from 1993 to 1995, and 15th District legislator from 2008 to 2009.
“I was born and raised in Oswego and live in a home that’s been in my family for over 100 years,” said Walker. “I am passionate about serving this community and doing whatever I can to make Oswego a great place to live, work and raise a family. Oswego has seen some amazing progress over the past few years and I want to ensure progress continues, especially in the 15th District. As legislator I will focus on issues that have a positive effect on not only the 15th District, but all of Oswego County.”
Walker stated that one of his top priorities as legislator is to establish a smaller, more streamlined, approach to government and an effective system of checks and balances that will benefit all tax payers and help boost the county’s economy.
“I am focused on fostering a business friendly environment in Oswego County; one that can potentially serve as a catalyst to stimulate entrepreneurship and encourage businesses to come to Oswego and help create the jobs we need,” added Walker.
A strong supporter of the community Walker has served as a member of the Oswego Public Library Board of Directors, the Advisory Board for the Salvation Army of Oswego County, and the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board. A proponent for youth activities Walker has previously sponsored “Christmas In July” night for children at the Oswego Speedway and a Free Movie Night in Park in Oswego’s Franklin Square Park.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to run for Legislator of Oswego County’s 15th District and look forward to serving its residents as well as all of Oswego County.”
