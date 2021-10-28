Lee Walker Jr. is the Democratic and Independent candidate for Oswego County Legislator from the 15th District, which represents portions of the city of Oswego. He will face Republican incumbent Nathan Emmons in the Nov. election.
The following was submitted by Lee Walker Jr.:
I am the fifth generation in my family to be born and raised in Oswego. My wife Kathy and I live in a home that’s been in my family for over 100 years and we have raised three children here.
I am passionate about serving this community and doing whatever I can to ensure that Oswego is a great place to live, work and raise a family. I enjoy being a public servant and working to improve our neighborhoods and the overall quality of life in the city and the county.
Having previously served as 5th Ward legislator from 1993 to 1995, and 15th District legislator from 2008 to 2009 my experience has given me a clear picture of how local government works, the importance of focusing on projects that need to be accomplished, and following through to ensure they are. Oswego has seen some amazing progress over the past few years and I want to ensure progress continues.
As legislator I will focus on issues that have a positive effect on not only the 15th District, but all of Oswego County. Issues such as meaningful employment opportunities, economic development, and lower taxes are among my priorities. I’m also in favor of less government intrusion in our lives and more freedom from government regulations.
Being an entrepreneur I know the importance of fiscal responsibility. I want to see a smaller, more streamlined, approach to government and an effective system of checks and balances that will benefit taxpayers. We can accomplish this by having an elected county administrator. One who would coordinate and oversee all county activities, including departments related to administrative and budget accountability.
We can also save significant tax dollars creating ways to share and combine services.
I care deeply about our community and the future of our youth. Investing in more recreational activities for them and creating meaningful jobs that will allow our young people to start their careers and raise their families here in Oswego rather than having to look elsewhere. To achieve that goal I am focused on fostering a business friendly environment; one that can potentially serve as a catalyst to stimulate entrepreneurship and encourage businesses to come to Oswego.
It’s important to truly be a part of your community and giving back whenever you can. I sponsored the first of last year’s free milk giveaways and donated school supplies to students at Frederick Leighton Elementary School. I have served as a member of the Oswego Public Library Board of Directors, the Advisory Board for the Salvation Army of Oswego County, the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, and the Harborfest Entertainment Committee. I have sponsored youth activities such as a “Christmas In July” night for children at the Oswego Speedway, a Free Movie Night in the Park in Oswego’s Franklin Square Park, and a number of others through the years.
Another of my priorities is improving the lines of communication and increased transparency between the county legislature and the tax payers with an emphasis on accountability. I invite those in my district to feel free to reach out to me at any time. Your concerns are my concerns.
Oswego County has so much to offer. I want to see that we take advantage of our resources so we will benefit from the full potential of our tourism industry; attract businesses that are able to create meaningful jobs; continue to improve our infrastructure and enhance our neighborhoods; and foster pride in our communities.
I’m thankful for the opportunity to run for Legislator of Oswego County’s 15th District and look forward to serving its residents as well as all of Oswego County.
