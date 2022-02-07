Latest News
- Sheirer named to dean’s list
- Legislator Wilmott begins new term
- State Supreme Court Judge David Murad seeks re-election
- Mexico High School quarter one honor roll
- Pulaski Academy and Central School District UPK and kindergarten registration dates
- Utica National presents CiTi with safety excellence award
- Recreational sports: Dawn Mills bowls 666 in Oswegatchie League
- High school sports: Heuvelton Boys maintain share of NAC West lead
