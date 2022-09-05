Legislators gather at the Oswego County Fair

OSWEGO COUNTY – Several Oswego County legislators and their families met at the Oswego County Fair to celebrate the event’s return after a two-year hiatus. Oswego County Fair President Harold Smith welcomed the group and talked about some of the new initiatives the board has undertaken. The group was also joined by Miss Rodeo New York 2022 Ericka Vrooman and Miss Teen Rodeo New York 2022 Ella Blunt. The Oswego County Fair provided dinner and a tour of the fairgrounds to showcase some of the improvements and introduce new legislators to the event.
