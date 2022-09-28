Legislature presents proclamation – National Preparedness Month creates ideal planning opportunity for residents

The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented a proclamation declaring September as National Preparedness Month to Oswego County Emergency Management Coordinator Renee Fox during its regular meeting. Pictured from left are: Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25; Richard Kline, District 12; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Fox; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Committee Vice Chairman Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Herbert Yerdon, District 2.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognized September as National Preparedness Month during its full meeting on Sept. 15.

“National Preparedness Month in September creates an ideal opportunity for every resident of Oswego County to prepare their homes, businesses and communities for any type of emergency, including natural disasters,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “I urge all government agencies, private organizations, and the people and businesses of Oswego County to develop their own emergency preparedness plans and work together toward creating a stronger, more resilient community.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.