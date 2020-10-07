CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Universalist Society of Central Square will hold a four-part discussion series on racism, with emphasis on raising awareness and sharing individual actions that can lead to change. The discussion will take place on four consecutive Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28.
Topics include the history of racism, myth vs. reality, the current state of racism in the U.S., and ways people can work together to eliminate racism. Each session will begin with a review of references provided by the facilitator, Arnold Stieber, followed by discussion that encourages input from all attendees.
Stieber is a military veteran and a retired business person. He spent the majority of his life in an all-white environment and firmly believed what the vast majority of white people believe - “I’m not racist”. Upon moving to Chicago he lived for eight years in a 700-unit high rise where over 80% of the resident were black. He never experienced being a “minority” before and began questioning his deeply engrained beliefs. To seek answers to his questions he read extensively and started a dialogue group of whites and blacks, males and females. “I slowly began to realize that I have strong, unacknowledged prejudices that are unhealthy for me and those around me. I’ve learned a lot, including the term anti-racist, and that’s what I’m now striving to be”.
The series is also in direct support of the first and second principles of Unitarian-Universalism: The inherent worth and dignity of every person. Justice, equity and compassion in human relations.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, this discussion series will be held via Zoom video conferencing. There is no charge to attend but participants must register to receive the Zoom connection information. Register online by going to www.eventbrite.com and searching on the facilitator’s last name “Stieber”, or directly at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/UUCSNY.
Information is also available on the church website at http://www.centralsquareuu.org/ or via phone at 315-307-3400 (leave message for call back).
The First Universalist Society of Central Square (www.centrasquareuu.org) is the only Unitarian-Universalist church in Oswego County and welcomes people of all ethnicities, backgrounds, and beliefs, united in the causes of justice, peace and love.
