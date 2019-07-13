Lions Club sponsored breakfast July 14 for sports boosters

PHOENIX - There is seldom a community organization that isn’t looking for a chance to raise some funds to help their program efforts along. The Lions Club is among those, but is also always focused on service to their community, seeking ways to help others. This year, they targeted a way to do just that, by sponsoring monthly breakfasts at the Phoenix Sports Restaurant/OTB on Route 57A, then by directing event proceeds to local groups that need the funding help.
Most recently they held a breakfast that last week put a check into the hands of the Bridge House Brats – assisting that community youth program get off the ground for summer as it prepares to serve the village and dockside in Phoenix.
Another breakfast is planned from 8 a.m.-noon, on Sunday, July 14 – this time to benefit the Phoenix Sports Booster Club. The Booster Club begins planning over the summer for various needs among the many school sports offered in Phoenix in the upcoming school year. At the same time players and families are scattered through vacations making it harder to organize an event. But with the help of the Lions Club and the Phoenix Sports Restaurant providing for advertising and manning assistance, and food preparation, adding in 50 percent of the breakfast proceeds, there’s a track towards a success sure to help.
Phoenix Sports Restaurant owner Mike Lattimore says, “We are happy to work with any organization that wants to get involved.” With the help of the Lions Club and some cooking fiends behind the counter, “We can make this work for lots of groups that need support,” he says.
The breakfast on July 14, like all those offered in these fundraising events, will be a buffet style. The menu features eggs, pancakes, homefries, ham, sausage and bacon, fruit cups, coffee, tea, and juice. The cost for adults is $10 each. Seniors and children age five to age 12 are charged $8. Advance sale tickets are available from Michelle’s Baskets and Bows, the Phoenix Sports Restaurant or any Lions Club member. They are also available at the door.
Breakfasts are already on the schedule for Aug. 11 – raising funds for school supplies; Sept. 8 to benefit the Phoenix Food Pantry and Oct. 13 to help fill the Lions Club Christmas baskets. “We are willing to do this up to once a week. Any group that signs up and we can schedule, can do this,” Lattimore says.
“It really worked out very well,” says Cathy Coville, Lions Club Vice President, who was there to help present the check to the Bridge House Brats. “And it feels good to be able to help out other groups, especially the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.