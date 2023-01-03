FULTON – Sheree Vora, district governor for NY Lions District 20-Y, delivered a presentation on her goals for the district and installed Rebecca Devendorf as a member of the Fulton Lions Club at the club’s December meeting. Vora also recognized the Fulton club for their 70th anniversary this year.
In her presentation, Vora stressed the value of club visibility in the community and the positive impact it can have on recruiting new members. “If your club isn’t seen, how is anyone going to find you?” she said. Vora illustrated her point with the example of how her home club in Lowville transformed a parcel of long-vacant downtown property into a treasured community centerpiece. She also shared information on her Childhood Cancer Project to renovate one of the inpatient activities rooms at Upstate University’s Golisano Children’s Hospital. The Fulton Club donated $1,000 toward the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.