OSWEGO – On Monday, Aug. 22, Lisa and Anthony Waldron, mother and stepfather of Jordan Brooks, charged now with his murder at the age of 17 and with the depraved indifference that charge requires, came before the Hon. County Court Judge Armen Nazarian separately and with separate attorneys to face the justice system for their alleged crimes.
Lisa Waldron went first along with her attorney Joseph Rodak, and it was all about “discovery,” the legal term for the required sharing of evidence between the prosecution and the defense.
Rodak asked for as much time as could be given him to review the discovery and file motions on it before returning to court Nov. 3 to argue on those motions. Nazarian ordered Rodak to file his motions by Friday, Oct. 14 and after asking County District Attorney Gregory Oakes how much time he would need to respond to Rodak’s motions gave the prosecution a deadline of Friday, Oct. 28 to file their response.
And with that, Lisa Waldron’s case was adjourned until Nov. 3.
She and Rodak left, and in walked Anthony Waldron and his newly-court-appointed attorney Salvatore Lanza who had just been asked that morning by Nazarian to take on the case from Waldron’s original attorney Timothy J. Kirwan. No reason was given for the switch, in fact, Lanza later said even he was not given a reason for Kirwan no longer handling the case.
Lanza stressed in open court he was completely unfamiliar with Anthony Waldron, had never met him before, and was therefore going to need time to get up to speed on Waldron’s defense.
Rarely does a defense attorney advocate for the media’s request to photograph, videotape, or audio tape court proceedings. But that’s exactly what Lanza did in response to Nazarian’s ruling that only audio taping for purposes of accuracy and not for broadcast would be allowed. No still photos or videotaping would be permitted in the courtroom. Nazarian said he would not add to the possibility of tainting the future jury pool with further photography despite Lanza’s claim that sort of publicity was already widely available throughout the community.
“You’re worried about the jury pool?” Lanza asked. “Judge, I think the jury pool has already been tainted.”
But that was not Lanza’s only worry. He brought up the issue of discovery of records from the Department of Social Services he learned of that morning that he has not even seen, discovery he believes is crucial to Anthony Waldron’s defense.
“I don’t believe Mr. Oakes sent me the Department of Social Services discovery,” Lanza said. “Because as far as I’m concerned, what I’ve seen in the news, and I’ve never talked with this man, never been to my office, from what I gather from the news media, a lot of people are pointing their fingers at Social Services. So now, I want to see what those records say from Social Services. That’s paramount. That is the case. The case is the Department of Social Services record of what they did to assist this family. That’s it, as far as I’m concerned, because I don’t believe that a biological parent can commit murder in the second degree under depraved indifference. I just don’t believe it.”
Oakes responded the prosecution too did not have the Department of Social Services records Lanza claimed Oakes had not sent him, and that he would be willing to join with Lanza in requesting the court issue a subpoena to compel the release of those records to both the prosecution and the defense. Lanza responded he shouldn’t need a subpoena to obtain those records, accused Oakes of being in violation of new rules requiring a much faster and more complete sharing of evidence by the prosecution, and threatened a motion to preclude. And so it remains unclear whether a subpoena for those DSS records will be requested or issued.
As with Lisa Waldron’s case earlier that afternoon, Nazarian gave Anthony Waldron’s attorney, Lanza, the same amount of time to review the discovery and file motions on it before returning to court Nov. 3 to argue on those motions. Nazarian ordered Lanza to file his motions by Friday, Oct. 14 and gave the prosecution a deadline of Friday, Oct. 28 to file their response.
Anthony Waldron, for his part, complained to the judge of some sort of physical reaction, a jolt, he believes is caused by his court-ordered electronic monitoring ankle bracelet for which Lanza questioned the necessity, asking Nazarian, “Does he have to have a bracelet on his leg?” to which Nazarian, having none of it, replied, “Yes, he does” and suggested Waldron submit medical records in support of his request for the ankle bracelet’s removal before he would consider it.
With that, Anthony Waldron’s case was also adjourned until Nov. 3.
