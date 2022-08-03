OSWEGO – Though the Hon. Armen Nazarian upped the ante July 25 on Lisa and Anthony Waldrons’ freedom and remanded them to jail, Lisa Waldron bonded out within a day, while Anthony remained in the county lockup for another three days before he too bonded out.
The mother and step-father of the late 17-year-old, disabled Jordan Brooks, dead, according to new charges against them, due to their depraved indifference to human life, have been mostly free on bail since their initial arrest March 15 on charges of second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. Nazarian, reacting to the new, stiffer charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault, brought them back to County Court where he arraigned them and set new bail of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond on Lisa and $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond on Anthony, thereby making their freedom pricier, though obviously not impossible, as by July 29, both were free.
It was their alleged depraved indifference to human life that led County District Attorney Gregory Oakes to increase the original charges on the Waldrons to second-degree murder.
According to NY Courts (the New York State Unified Courts System), “depraved indifference to human life refers to a person’s state of mind in recklessly engaging in conduct which creates a grave risk of death. A person has a depraved indifference to human life when that person has an utter disregard for the value of human life – a willingness to act, not because he or she means to cause grievous harm (to the person who is killed), but because he or she simply does not care whether or not grievous harm will result. In other words, a person who is depravedly indifferent is not just willing to take a grossly unreasonable risk to human life–that person does not care how the risk turns out. Depraved indifference to human life reflects a wicked, evil or inhuman state of mind, as manifested by brutal, heinous and despicable acts. It is evinced by conduct that is wanton, deficient in a moral sense of concern, devoid of regard for the life or lives of others, and so blameworthy as to justify the same criminal liability that the law imposes on a person who intentionally kills.
“A person acts with a depraved indifference to human life when, having a conscious objective not to kill but to harm, he or she engages in torture or a brutal, prolonged and ultimately fatal course of conduct against a particularly vulnerable victim.”
Second-degree murder is an A-1 felony, one of the highest of all felonies, and is punishable by anywhere from 15 years to life in state prison.
Lisa and Anthony Waldron are scheduled to appear again in County Court on Aug. 22.
