Waldrons’ bail increased on second-degree murder charges; both bond out within days

Tribune News Service

OSWEGO – Though the Hon. Armen Nazarian upped the ante July 25 on Lisa and Anthony Waldrons’ freedom and remanded them to jail, Lisa Waldron bonded out within a day, while Anthony remained in the county lockup for another three days before he too bonded out.

The mother and step-father of the late 17-year-old, disabled Jordan Brooks, dead, according to new charges against them, due to their depraved indifference to human life, have been mostly free on bail since their initial arrest March 15 on charges of second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. Nazarian, reacting to the new, stiffer charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault, brought them back to County Court where he arraigned them and set new bail of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond on Lisa and $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond on Anthony, thereby making their freedom pricier, though obviously not impossible, as by July 29, both were free.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.