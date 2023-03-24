Lisa Waldron appears in County Court on the legality and admissibility of her statements to police

OSWEGO – Justice is a path of many steps, and one more of them was taken in County Court Friday, March 17 in the case of Lisa Waldron, accused, along with her husband Anthony, of second-degree murder in the death of their 17-year-old disabled son, Jordan Brooks on May 9, 2021.
Onondaga County Judge Melinda McGunnigle, sitting in for Oswego County Judge Armen Nazarian who, according to an administrative requirement, is holding court in Onondaga County for the next few months, presided over a procedure, known as a Huntley hearing, on the legality of statements made by Lisa Waldron to police.
Two witnesses were called to testify. Both are members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, one present on the scene at Waldron’s Palermo home on the day of Jordan Brooks’ death, the other a criminal investigator who spoke with Lisa Waldron a number of times since that day.
Lisa Waldron was not called upon to testify. Her lawyer, however, Joseph Rodak, did cross-examine the two witnesses. And so the hearing went, concerned only, it seemed, with the conversations the two officers had with Waldron and the procedure they followed in talking with her. And as it turns out, that was the whole purpose of the hearing, as Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte explained in a later interview.
That was a Huntley hearing?, I asked Venditte.
“Correct,” she replied.
So, the defense is questioning the legality of certain statements made by Lisa Waldron to the police?
“You got it. Yeah.”
So, what statements were those?
“The point of the hearing,” Venditte explained, “is really just to establish the circumstances of the statement that was given, not really what the actual statement was, just whether the statement itself was taken legally. A lot of times, the heart of the Huntley hearing isn’t what the actual statement is, it’s the circumstances surrounding it.”
I didn’t really hear anything that sounded like she confessed to anything, I remarked.
“There really isn’t, and sometimes statements that they give to police aren’t necessarily confessions,” Venditte said, “but they are statements that…like, for example, even if they don’t confess, if they made some statements that are against their interests in any way, and let’s say at trial they try to say something else, well we might want to use their previous statements to show they’re saying something different now. So even if there isn’t a confession, we do have a hearing typically anyway.”
The defense asks for the hearing, not the prosecution?
“Correct. We’re required as the prosecution to put them on notice within 15 days of arraignment that there are statements made by the defendant to law enforcement that we may or may not intend to use at trial. Once we put them on notice, they can then ask for a hearing regarding those statements to determine whether those statements can come in at trial, which they pretty much always do. They always request a hearing.”
If the judge rules for the defense and against the prosecution on this, then you couldn’t use any of the statements that were made?
“Correct.”
Does that encompass all the statements made throughout this whole long situation?
“Well,” Venditte continued, “the judge will make a determination on each…that’s why in the hearing I broke up each of the conversations by the day and the circumstances of each conversation. So, the judge will specify which ones, if any, we’re allowed to use at trial against the defendant and which ones we’re not.”
So, she’ll specify, that’s always part of the ruling? Is there any presumption of an advantage to one side or the other in these hearings?
“No. There’s a lot to the law, but to summarize it, if a person is in custody and being interrogated, they must have been read their Miranda warnings, and they must understand and waive those rights. So, that’s the rule basically. So, the way that statements can come in is if the person is not in custody, or if they’re not being interrogated. Sometimes people just say things without any questions being asked. Or, they are in custody, they are being questioned and they waive their Miranda rights and have agreed to speak with them. Those are the ways they (their statements) come in. So, that’s what we have to show at a Huntley hearing, that one of those situations applied.”
And basically the judge is ruling whether it was all voluntary?
“Exactly.”
So, I asked, if a person is arrested, they’re being interrogated, they’ve been read their Miranda rights, but they didn’t say, ‘I waive these rights,’ and they continue to talk, is that then thrown out?
“They don’t actually have to say, ‘I waive these rights,” Venditte replied. “What happens is that after being read the Miranda warnings, the cop always says, ‘Do you understand the rights as I read them to you?’ And they’ll say, usually, ‘yes.’
‘And with these rights in mind,’ the officer will add, ‘do you agree to continue talking to me?’
“So,” Venditte said, “they don’t have to actually have people themself say, ‘I waive,’ but they either agree to talk to them or they don’t. And if they agree to talk to them, fine.”
So, by agreeing, they’ve kind of waived them.
“Yep.”
Do you have any prediction on the outcome?, I asked.
“This wasn’t really strange in any way,” Venditte said. “It’s pretty straightforward. Most of the statements that she made she wasn’t in custody. So, that’s not an issue. You probably heard the one statement where she said, ‘I want an attorney. I want a lawyer.’ That’s the only thing I don’t know what the judge is going to do with that.”
And then I heard one that was repeated about her saying, ‘I’m not like him,’ meaning, I guess, Anthony Waldron.
“Exactly,” said Venditte. “That was after she said she wanted a lawyer. That’s why we don’t know. Of course, I think the statement should come in, but it’s up to the judge.”
So, that would be the kind of thing where after she asked for a lawyer, she still went on talking and said that, that might not be useable.
“Exactly. If the judge finds that it was an unequivocal request for an attorney, then that obviously means that she didn’t waive her Miranda rights when the Miranda rights say you have the right to an attorney.”
And then, I said, I think, although I’m not sure I heard this right, the judge said that later there will be another kind of hearing? Or didn’t I hear that right?
“Oh,” Venditte replied, “next we have motion arguments, and it’s regarding whether the trials will be held together or separately. So, that is what the next court date is, which I think is on the 27th, a joinder motion.”
That’s what that’s called? To be joined.”
“Exactly.”
Oh, I thought that was already resolved in the first place that they were going to have separate trials, but that’s not been resolved.
“Correct, not been resolved yet,” Venditte said. “Initially, they were going to have separate trials, but we made the motion to join the trials, to have them together. And so, that’s what we’re going to discuss at the next meeting.”
So, that comes from the prosecution. You’re requesting that they be joined.
“So, yep, it could go either way. So for example, if initially the co-defendants are joined when we indict them and present the case to the grand jury, we present them as a joined case, then the defense can move to sever them. But if they are initially not joined, then we can move them.”
So, is that what this is? They were initially considered separate, but now you’ve asked that they be joined?
“Exactly. You got it.”
Can they still have their separate lawyers?
“Yep. They would just be sitting next to each other. It would be two separate trials in one, basically.”
So, on the 27th that’ll be heard and determined.
“Yeah, I don’t know if we’ll have an answer on the 27th, but we might.”
And the judge said she would have an answer for you on the Huntley hearing before then, but you haven’t heard anything yet?
“No, not yet.”
The case will continue with the joinder motion in County Court on March 27.
