Local agencies partner to offer senior driver information

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB) is partnering with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to host a free informational session and activity for older adults in Oswego County. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the SUNY Oswego Business Resource Center, 121 E. First St., Oswego.

“We are hosting this informational session to provide seniors with safety tips and connections to community programs that can help them to stay safe on the road,” said OCTSB Coordinator Aine Foley. “We’ll start with a short presentation, followed by an interactive trivia game.”

