Local agencies partner to offer senior driver information

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB) is partnering with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to host a free informational session and activity for older adults in Oswego County. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the SUNY Oswego Business Resource Center, 121 E. First St., Oswego.
“We are hosting this informational session to provide seniors with safety tips and connections to community programs that can help them to stay safe on the road,” said OCTSB Coordinator Aine Foley. “We’ll start with a short presentation, followed by an interactive trivia game.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 6,549 people over age 65 were killed in traffic crashes in 2020 – making up 17% of all traffic fatalities. Another 233,235 seniors were injured in traffic crashes. Among the senior population, the traffic fatality rate was highest for those in the 80 to 84, and 85 and older age groups.
There is limited capacity for this event, so pre-registration is required. To secure a spot, contact Foley at 315-343-2344 ext. 122 or oswgtsb@icpoc.org or RSVP Program Coordinator Tracie Wallace at 315-312-2317 or rsvp@oswego.edu. Provide name and contact information to register.
Light refreshments will be provided. Proper social distancing will be followed, and masking will be optional.
Hosted by OCTSB, a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, and RSVP, a division of SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations, this event is sponsored by the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
