OSWEGO COUNTY - Mexico High School freshman Alexa vonHoltz reached the finals in each of her two individual events, and the Oswego 200 free relay team also represented the area in the finals of the state girls swimming championships on Nov. 23 at Ithaca College.
Alexa vonHoltz, who made her third straight trip to states after becoming the first girl in program history to qualify in 2017, placed 10th overall in the 100 butterfly with a finals time of 57.52 seconds. She also placed 12th in the 200 individual medley (2:07.42) as the first girls swimmer in school history to reach the state finals of an individual event.
The Buccaneers 200 free relay team — consisting of sophomores Sydney DeLapp and Grace Wing, freshman Aunna Metslksy and eighth-grader Ciarrah Tynan — placed 28th overall (1:41.18) after reaching the finals of their race. They were the first Oswego relay team to qualify for states since 2014, also under the guidance of coach Josh Lerch.
DeLapp also finished 44th overall in the preliminaries of the 100 freestyle, improving on her 61st-place showing as a freshman in her debut at the state meet a year prior.
The Tigers’ 200 free relay team of vonHoltz, eighth-grader Evie Fontana, and sophomores Riley Baxter and Carolyn Zedack, finished 45th overall in the preliminaries. They were the first girls relay team in school history to compete at the state meet, qualifying in the second season under coach Shawn Parkhurst.
Oswego was also represented at the state Federations cross country championships on Nov. 23 at Bowdoin State Park in Wappingers Falls.
Senior Miranda Gilbert placed 63rd out of 249 of the runners from around the state, completing the hilly 5K course in 20 minutes and 12 seconds.
