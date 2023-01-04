Local church announces date change to free dinners

OSWEGO - The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., due to necessary kitchen renovations, will not offer a free dinner in January or February. Church members are sorry for the inconvenience and are hoping to begin the monthly free will dinners on March 5. Look for the upcoming press release and posted flyers. For further information, call and leave a message at 315-343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.
