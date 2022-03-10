WILLIMANTIC, CONN. - Eastern Connecticut State University’s mens baseball and womens softball teams are set to begin their spring 2022 seasons. The baseball team consists of 35 players and competed in their first game on March 5. The softball team consists of 21 players and competed in their first game on March 4.
Among the student-athletes is senior Carley Stoker of Lacona, number 9, who majors in physical education and plays pitcher on the softball team.
Now in her 20th year as head softball coach, Diana Pepin is optimistic about the upcoming season. “The 2022 team is very talented and could possibly be the best team Eastern has assembled,” said Pepin. “We are looking forward to a great season and being together. The team will be challenged early as we compete in the NFCA Leadoff Classic. We will compete against the top teams in the country out of the gate.”
For more on the softball team, including the schedule of games, visit https://gowarriorathletics.com/sports/softball/schedule?path=softball
Brian Hamm, head coach for the baseball team shared his thoughts on the season. “We have a great group of players and coaches who have worked hard during the off-season to prepare for this spring,” said Hamm. “We welcomed strong first-year class transfers who make us stronger by adding depth to the team we had last spring.”
For more on the baseball team, including the schedule of games, visit https://gowarriorathletics.com/sports/baseball/schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.