Local government training: Healthy watersheds, resilient communities; Nov. 9, Altmar

Anglers along the Salmon River: How to have healthy watersheds and resilient communities is the focus for the Nov. 9, local government training workshop in Altmar. Photo: New York Sea Grant

ALTMAR - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Sea Grant will hold a local government training workshop for healthy watersheds and resilient communities from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Tailwater Lodge, 52 Pulaski St., Altmar. The workshop will help inform municipal planning, zoning and code enforcement boards about the impact of various land uses on local water quality and watershed health.

Workshop participants will learn about floodplains and watersheds and how they can be better protected with land use tools and best management practices. Attendees will be engaged in identifying and developing solutions to address issues of local concern, e.g., flooding, erosion, community development, and water quality.

