Local jeweler supports the United Way Annual Campaign

OSWEGO – DuFore’s Jewelers is once again serving as a shining example of a community-minded small business by continuing the annual tradition of donating a diamond ring to be raffled in support of the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign.
This year’s diamond ring is 14 karat yellow gold with a .50 carat brilliant cut center diamond and 12 baguette diamonds. The ring is currently on display at DuFore’s Jewelers, 94 W. Second St. in Oswego.
“This year’s ring is absolutely stunning and the continued support and generosity from Dufore’s is truly remarkable,” said Stacey Morse, United Way resource development director. “The unwavering support we receive from local small businesses is incredible. It takes an entire community working together to create positive change, and I believe we have that level of dedication here in Oswego County.”
This year’s diamond ring is valued at $2,500, but locals can take a chance on winning the ring for as little as $1 per raffle ticket or $5 for six tickets. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the United Way’s mission of ending hunger, supporting children and youth, and ensuring wellness throughout Oswego County.
Tickets are available at DuFore’s Jewelers, the United Way office located inside the Community Bank building at 1 S. First St. in Fulton, and from United Way staff and board members. The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
For more information, visit the United Way’s website at www.oswegounitedway.org or call the office at 315-593-1900.
