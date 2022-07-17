Local SUNY Potsdam athletes named to SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for 2021-22 season

POTSDAM - The following local residents were among the 122 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2021-22 school year. Athletes named to the honor roll had a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA for the year.
Andrew Hyde of Fulton, is a junior member of the SUNY Potsdam men’s cross country team and is majoring in criminal justice.
Nicholas Parrish of Fulton, is a sophomore member of the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team and is majoring in exploratory/undeclared.
Emily Yousey of Lacona, is a freshman member of the SUNY Potsdam women’s cross country/women’s track and field team and is majoring in biology.
