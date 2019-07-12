Local SUNY Potsdam athletes named to SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for 2018-19 season

The following local residents were among the 102 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2018-19 school year, the conference announced Tuesday, June 18. Athletes named to the honor roll had a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA for the year.
Joshua D’Angelo of Camden is a sophomore member of the SUNY Potsdam men’s cross country team.
Nicole Hansen of Fulton is a sophomore member of the SUNY Potsdam women’s basketball/volleyball team.
SUNY Potsdam is a member of NCAA Division III and the State University of New York Athletic Conference. The College sponsors 19 varsity athletic programs and has offered intercollegiate athletics since 1947, though some sports date back to the early 1900’s. The Bears have won three individual NCAA Championships and two team national titles. Potsdam has also captured 20 SUNYAC Championships in various sports. To learn more, visit www.potsdambears.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.