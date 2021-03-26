MEXICO — Dave Anderson, 61, a man who thought he’d serve his community for maybe one or two terms as supervisor, retired at the end of 2020 after 19 years on the job. His health was the reason.
“I had a third heart surgery in August,” Anderson said in a recent interview, “and finally I think things are corrected. I had to go out to the Cleveland Clinic to do it, and so far so good.”
He said as a result of the surgery, “You’ve got to reassess things a little bit. My wife said maybe this is a good time to step aside.”
And so, he left, with one year remaining in his present term, a political career he never dreamt would go on so long.
“You know, this whole town supervisor thing, I never expected it to be 19 years,” Anderson said. “I thought may be a couple terms but you know one project leads to another, and so on and so forth. You know, you just keep going.”
Then-Deputy Supervisor, now officially Supervisor Eric Behling “has taken my place,” Anderson said, “and Eric’s a good man and a good friend. I’m going to help with the budget and anything else they need me to. He’ll do a fine job. He’ll do a very fine job.
“It’s a learning experience being town supervisor. It was for me. And (former supervisor) Tom McAuslan was wonderful and helped me out with things, and I will do likewise for Eric. Whatever they want me to do, I’m happy to help. If they want me to go down and rake leaves at the park, I am more than happy to.”
After 19 years working on town budgets, Anderson is certainly familiar with their complex ins and outs. And of course, the fact that he’s an accountant with a 10-employee firm of his own, Dave Anderson, CPA, may be just one more reason he’s left Mexico in such fine financial shape.
Yet, he plans on winding that down too, or at least his role in it.
“For years I’ve had two offices, one in Brewerton and one in Syracuse,” Anderson said of his accounting business. “But I purchased a new commercial building in Cicero and consolidated the office to put all 10 of us in one location. So in a year or two, I can kind of graciously fade away a little bit. That’s the plan anyway. It’s a bit challenging running two offices. This makes it a little easier. So it’s kind of a long-term plan to position myself to fully retire.”
And working on those town budgets? “It’s a little tough during tax season,” he said, “when you’re working 60 or closer to 70 hours a week and trying to take care of the town as well. It is a little tough.”
Nevertheless, he did it for 19 years, and he did a lot more, though he’s the first to credit others.
“I think my greatest accomplishment was to be fair and honest and represent the people,” Anderson said, looking back on his time as supervisor. “And that’s what I tried to do every single day is to look out for the best interest of the community. That was always first and foremost. And as far as the things that got done over the past 19 years, that wasn’t just me. That was the combined effort of a lot of people. We brought water to the town; we managed to build an addition onto the highway garage; we saved the former town hall and converted that to our court rooms; we reworked the clock tower, and the clock is working. That upstairs was ready to fall down, and we corrected that. Probably the only goal I wish I would be part of is to move the town offices and combine them with the village offices in the upstairs of the old town hall. We started the capital reserve fund several years back, so maybe three to four years down the road, the funding will be there. We did that. We managed to get the Mexico Point Park shoreline stabilized. We’ve upgraded the fields at Mexico Park on Route 104 for the little league. We’ve had soccer fields down there. There’s so many accomplishments, but as I said, that wasn’t me, that was a combined effort of everybody. A lot of people put forth a lot of effort. Myself, I think the biggest accomplishment was we ran government as it should be. Correctly. The board members got along. We made sure that first and foremost we looked out after the taxpayers. We tried to maintain a low tax rate and were fair and honest. That’s the bottom line. One of the things that I prided myself in most is I wasn’t a politician, and I didn’t try to be. Just trying to serve the community, and that’s what it was all about.”
Even after 19 years, there are still issues that remain unresolved. Anderson intends to see them through. One is Mexico’s ongoing dispute with the county over snowplowing.
At the mention of the thought that he wouldn’t be around anymore to finish that argument, he quickly responded, “Oh yes we will. Yes we will. Depositions will be coming up after the COVID thing. That I look forward to. There are a few things left that I have to button up, and that’s one of them.”
Anderson’s final thoughts on his years as town supervisor show him to be a modest man, more than willing to share the credit for the many achievements the town has made during his tenure, a man who takes pride in honest public service.
“The whole thing,” he said, “it’s about community service. That’s all it is. I look and you see some of the other towns, and they have these conflicts, and we prided ourselves, we were never like that. We’ve got a job to do. You know, that we get the lifeguards at the beach. We had to make sure that the fireworks get done at the Mexico Point Park. We’ve got to make sure that the kids have a place to play at the community park, and that the roads get plowed, and that’s really what it’s all about. It’s about serving the community. That’s the most important thing. And I think if you go into it with that mindset, everything else falls into place, everything else is good. And I think one of the other really terrific things is, I left, and we have a tremendous surplus in the town. We can weather any storm there is that comes up. We’ve got a capital reserve fund. We’ve done the things that we have to do, and we’ve got healthy surpluses in the water districts, and healthy surpluses in the General and Highway funds. I think we’ve done the right thing. So I’m really proud to have worked with a wonderful, absolutely wonderful bunch of people, and they all have been over the years a terrific group to work with. I was blessed to have wonderful people to work with. I’m sure everything will just run the same way as it did, doing the right thing for the community. That’s what I’m proud of.”
