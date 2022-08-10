MACS Athletic Hall of Fame set to induct three

MEXICO - The Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) Athletic Hall of Fame will honor three of its esteemed past athletes in an athletic hall induction this fall.
On Friday Sept. 16, John Lawton, Bruce Babcock and Clay Forbes will be recognized for their athletic achievements as Mexico alumni. The trio all graduated in the MACS class of 1976.
The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on the stadium field as they will be announced and honored in front of the crowd ahead of the varsity football game against Fowler. The ceremony will then move inside the Mexico High School gymnasium for plaque unveilings and a full reception.
Community members wishing to attend the reception are asked RSPV by calling the Athletics Department at 315-963-8400 ext. 5019 by Sept. 10.
