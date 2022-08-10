MACS Athletic Hall of Fame set to induct three

MEXICO - The Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) Athletic Hall of Fame will honor three of its esteemed past athletes in an athletic hall induction this fall.

On Friday Sept. 16, John Lawton, Bruce Babcock and Clay Forbes will be recognized for their athletic achievements as Mexico alumni. The trio all graduated in the MACS class of 1976.

