Mad science lab Vacation Bible School

MEXICO - The First Baptist Church in Mexico will hold a Vacation Bible School (VBS) from July 29-Aug. 2 with a closing program on Sunday, Aug. 4.
The mad science lab themed VBS will run each night from 6-8:15 p.m. with songs, Bible stories, crafts, snack and recreation time and skits each night.
VBS is open to kids of all ages from four-19.
At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 the closing program will be held with science stations available after for kids to make things and enjoy science.
For more information contact Shawn Clark at 315-382-9078, sclark13167@gmail.com or on the churches Facebook page: Mexico Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.