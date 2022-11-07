Maintaining calm amid chaos: Families pack ‘Go Bags’ to be ready for natural disasters

Ricardo Massillon and his wife Rirando-Denise Lange, of Montclair, N.J., prepare emergency supplies for their “go bags.” Disaster preparedness information and tips can be found on jw.org and ready.gov. Photo courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses

SYRACUSE - A row of backpacks carefully stocked with potentially lifesaving equipment and provisions hangs in the basement stairwell of Stephen and Jamie Wheatley’s home in Syracuse – “go-bags” ready to be snatched up in the event of an emergency.

Preparing for a disaster together and having supplies on hand helps lower anxiety for the entire family. “Knowing that we would be okay for a couple of days gives me some peace of mind,” said Stephen. For Jamie, having everything ready to go is important. “If something were to come up, it’s not a great situation, but at least you feel prepared,” she said.

