Maintaining calm amid chaos: Families pack ‘Go Bags’ to be ready for natural disasters

SYRACUSE - A row of backpacks carefully stocked with potentially lifesaving equipment and provisions hangs in the basement stairwell of Stephen and Jamie Wheatley’s home in Syracuse – “go-bags” ready to be snatched up in the event of an emergency.
Preparing for a disaster together and having supplies on hand helps lower anxiety for the entire family. “Knowing that we would be okay for a couple of days gives me some peace of mind,” said Stephen. For Jamie, having everything ready to go is important. “If something were to come up, it’s not a great situation, but at least you feel prepared,” she said.
With extreme weather events escalating in frequency and severity in recent years, experts urge families to plan for natural disasters. Ready.gov, a FEMA website, recommends putting together a “collection of basic items” to last for several days, including food, water, a change of clothes, cash and a flashlight.
The Wheatley family checks the bags often to make sure they are stocked with current items and clothing that fits as their children grow. They also made an escape plan, including what to do in different disaster scenarios and where to meet if they are separated.
The Wheatleys credit regular disaster-preparedness reminders through their congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and on the organization’s official website, jw.org, for helping them to keep at the ready.
“Being ready to face a natural disaster may be the difference between life and death when it unexpectedly hits,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for the Christian organization. “We can’t just say life is precious; we need to live it. That’s why the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves and our families from danger makes so much sense — even if threats seem far off.”
While the Wheatleys haven’t personally experienced a disaster, they are doing what they can to support those who recently experienced loss due to Hurricane Ian. “I always keep them in my prayers, and we make regular contributions,” said Jamie, referring to donations they make to the
Jehovah’s Witness relief efforts. “Even if they’ve lost everything, they will have what they need physically,” she added. “And they are being emotionally and spiritually supported.”
Until recently, Colorado couple Michael and Crystal Brook only thought of wildfires as a threat to those high on the slopes of the Rockies — never imagining that their suburban home in the foothills would be at risk.
Still, heeding advice to expect the unexpected, the Brooks assembled go bags, utilizing tips from the jw.org article “When Disaster Strikes — Steps That Can Save Lives.”
Last December, their efforts paid off when the Marshall Fire, a record-breaking inferno fueled by drought conditions and high winds, ravaged homes and businesses in Boulder County.
As flames leapt across the interstate highway near their home and billows of smoke darkened the midday sky, the Brooks grabbed their go bags, along with pillows and stuffed toys to help keep six-year-old daughter Annastyn calm amid the chaos of evacuating their community.
Michael recalls the panic within the community. “They didn’t know what to do,” he said.
Though the Brooks’ house sustained only minor smoke damage, and their go bags went unused, the couple feels being prepared helped them remain calm and act swiftly under pressure. “Having the go bags made things simple,” said Michael.
“These days, anything can happen anytime, anywhere,” added Crystal. “It’s good to be prepared.”
In flood-prone Louisa, Ky., Brandon and C’onia Fitch made preparing go bags a fun activity for kids Nolan, Gavin and Stella, letting them pick out their own bags and add their favorite toys and nonperishable snacks.
“Everyone in the family had a role in preparing the bags,” said Brandon. “They know what’s in them, and they know where to find them.”
The importance of being ‘go bag ready’ was put to the test last year when floodwaters surrounded their home in rural Appalachia.
In pitch darkness and with freezing water rising steadily in their home, the Fitches loaded their go bags — and Princess Pickles, 6-year-old Stella’s beloved guinea pig — into the family car and drove to higher ground.
By morning, four feet of muddy floodwater had devastated the Fitches’ home and brought into sharp focus the true value of their efforts to prepare.
“It took a bit of the panic away,” said C’onia. “It seemed like a daunting task … but I’m so glad we did it.”
“You’re not going to regret it,” agreed Nolan, 16. “It could save your life.”
