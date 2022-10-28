Make a difference in a child’s life during National Adoption Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – National Adoption Month is just around the corner which provides an ideal opportunity to highlight the need for adoptive and foster parents in Oswego County. The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host another virtual orientation program for potential adoptive and foster parents to help find forever families for local children.

The next session will run from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Contact Patricia Pennock by Friday, Nov. 4 to sign up. Call 315-963-5382 or email patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us and provide an email address.

