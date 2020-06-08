Make It Happen 20K Race Series goes virtual

OSWEGO – The Third Annual “Make It Happen 20K Race Series” in Oswego, is moving forward with the first two events virtually as New York state remains under COVID-19 restrictions including social distancing protocols. According to Make it Happen board member Julie Chetney, reorganizing this year’s events was necessary to maintain health and safety of all participants, “While the series itself will look a little different, we hope that the community support will be the same for the organizations that benefit from this unique series in our area.”
The series will begin with the first two events (Out Run Autism 5K, and Oswego Little League 5K) as virtual. The remaining two events, (Run for Your Health 5K, and The Go Bucs 5K) will be planned as live races until further determinations on re-opening are made by New York state.
Since 2018, the “Make It Happen 20K Race Series” has combined the traditional 5K run/walk races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters, into a new 20K series.
Those who are already registered for the series can run either of the two 5K’s anytime before Aug. 6 independently. Registration for the series will remain open until Aug. 6 as well. All participants will enter their participation online at makeithappenoswego.com, and all will receive a T-shirt for each event as well as the commemorative series jacket after the final 5K.
The race dates are as follows:
5th Annual OutRun Autism 5K Run/Walk held virtually before Aug. 6.
6th Annual Oswego Little League 5K Run/Walk held virtually before Aug. 6.
5th Annual Run for Your Health Run/Walk will be held Aug. 8.
5th Annual Go Bucs Booster Run/Walk will be held Oct. 4.
Participants are encouraged to visit www.lightboxreg.com and do an event search and register for the individual 5K races or the entire series
For additional information on the race series visit www.makeithappenoswego.com or at facebook.com/oswegomakeithappen or contact Make It Happen board member Leo Babcock at (315) 456-9507.
