“Make it Happen” series website open

OSWEGO - The “Make It Happen 20K Race Series” committee announced the opening of the series website to assist community with updates, information and registration links. By visiting www.makeithappenoswego.com, people will find information about the series, sponsors, results, and most importantly how to register for the 3rd annual 20K series.
“Having a one-stop location for the series is something we’ve been hoping to implement since day one,” noted committee member Leo Babcock. “The future plans for the website is to expand to include photos, testimonials, top finishers and much more.”
The “Make It Happen 20K” combines long standing 5K races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters, into one 20K series.
New this year, the series will include both a runners and walkers prize categories at the conclusion of the four events. The first 5K of the series will kick off on Saturday, April 4 with the Out Run Autism 5K, followed by the Oswego Little League 5K on June 21, the Oswego Health Foundation on Aug. 8, ending with the Buc Booster “Go BUCS” 5K on Oct. 4.
Participants once again will compete in all four individual events with an overall race series winner. The overall winners in both running and walking categories will be based on age group divisions and race time results from all four events combined.
Visit www.makeithappenoswego.com to register for the series prior to first event on April 4.
