Make the most of Thanksgiving break with these festive events

OSWEGO COUNTY - Communities throughout Oswego County kick off the holiday season with festive activities, several happening right after Thanksgiving. Take advantage of the variety of family-fun events being held across the county, including Christmas tree lightings, craft fairs and more.
If people enjoy looking at Christmas lights, join Demon Acres for Deck the Halls, a 30-foot mega tree lighting show with a sing-along. The event will feature a concession stand, photos with Santa and a wagon ride through the woods with 125,000 Christmas lights. Deck the Halls will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, Saturday, Nov. 26 as well as Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18. Demon Acres is located at 341 County Route 36 in Hannibal.
Enjoy ice skating at Cullinan Park on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Skate rentals are available for $2 per person. Public skate is free for city residents. Family skate is on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30-7 p.m. Public skate is on Fridays from 8:30-10 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 7-10 p.m. Cullinan Park is located at 281 W. Fifth St. in Oswego.
Find some unique holiday gifts at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau’s Christmas craft show. The show will have more than 52 tables of crafts, raffles will be offered and food will be available for purchase. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Club, located at 132 W. Fifth St. in Oswego.
Christ the Good Shepherd will host its annual White Elephant Sale with a wide variety of items for purchase. There will also be numerous basket raffles. The event will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. The church is located at 240 W. First St. in Oswego.
Bring the family out for local tree lightings over Thanksgiving break. Oswego City is hosting its 35th annual tree lighting and fireworks at the Donald R. Hill Civic Plaza, located on West First Street on Nov. 26. Along with the tree lighting, the free event will feature a visit from Santa, carriage rides, music, activities and more. Activities start at 3 p.m., and the tree lighting will happen at 6 p.m. Fireworks will start over the Oswego River at 6:05 p.m.
Join Mexico for its annual Holiday Tree Lighting at the Village Gazebo Park on Nov. 26. There will be live entertainment featuring Michael Paul Callahan as Elvis. Refreshments will be served, and the tree will be lit following entertainment. Festivities start at 5 p.m.
Small Business Saturday
Get Christmas shopping done locally on Small Business Saturday. Numerous businesses throughout Oswego County will offer specials and sales on items.
The City of Oswego Downtown Visitor’s Center will be converted into the Holiday History Shoppe, opening on Saturday, Nov. 26 and continuing weekly Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. A number of local historical societies and non-profit organizations will be at the Holiday History Shoppe.
Visit the Treasure Chest Gift Shop at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum Sunday, Nov. 27 through Wednesday, Nov. 30 to save on every item in the store during Santa’s Secret Sale. Draw a scratch-off card and play for 10% to 40% off an entire purchase. The Treasure Chest Gift Shop is open 1-5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, located within the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at 1 W. First St. Pier in Oswego.
For more information about events in Oswego County, visit the Oswego County Tourism website at http://visitoswegocounty.com.
