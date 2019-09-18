A woman injured in a crash in West Monroe Sept. 12 has died.
State Police on Sept. 12 responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Route 37 and County Route 32 in West Monroe.
A 2000 Chrysler Concorde driven by David M. Brown, 70, of Central Square, was making a left turn from County Route 32 onto County Route 37 when he entered into the path of a 1995 Honda Civic that was traveling south on County Route 37.
The driver of the Honda Civic, Roxanne E. House, 68, of Mallory, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with internal injuries. She died on Sept. 16 of complications from blunt force trauma.
Brown was transported to the VA hospital in Syracuse for evaluation. He was issued tickets for failure to yield the right of way and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, both violations.
The investigation is continuing.
