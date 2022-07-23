The channel opening at Sandy Pond through to Lake Ontario. Syracuse.com

SANDY CREEK — A 65-year-old man who was overtaken by a wave was found dead Friday afternoon following a massive search of an Oswego County Bay, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

George D. Vitetta, of Schenectady, was last seen swimming towards shore in the North Sandy Pond bay when he was swept under by a wave and did not resurface, according to a news release issued Friday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

