A Central Square man was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with vandalism at the Mexico Village Cemetery.
State Police charged Joseph R. Elacqua, 22, of Central Square, with a felony count of criminal mischief.
Elacqua is charged with causing over $5,000 worth of damage to the lawn at the Mexico Village Cemetery on several dates in October. Village Pepartment of Public Works Superintendent John Power said the damage included tires marks throughout a grassy area of the cemetery that left large tire tracks and dug up the soil.
Elacqua was arraigned in Albion Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Power said Lasnicki Landscaping and Nursery in Hastings did an estimate at the cemetery and found that the cost for repairs will be $5,478.90. This includes repair, topsoil, machine time, labor and hydroseeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.