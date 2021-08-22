SANDY CREEK — A Pennsylvania man is dead after a Sunday morning motorcycle crash on Route 3.
According to state police, James J. Casper, 57, of Waymart, Pa., was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Route 3 when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road.
The motorcycle struck a waterline pipe in an adjacent ditch, and took air, knocking Mr. Casper off.
Mr. Casper was taken to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where he was pronounced dead.
State police continue to investigate the incident. They were assisted on-scene by Sandy Creek Rescue and North Oswego County Ambulance.
