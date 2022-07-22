SANDY CREEK — State police in Pulaski responded to the scene of a reported drowning in Lake Ontario in Sandy Creek at 1 p.m. Friday, state police announced in a news release.
The release identifies the victim as 65-year-old George D. Vitetta, of Schenectady. The drowning was deemed to be accidental.
