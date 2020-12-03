PULASKI — An Oneida County man drowned Thursday morning while fishing in the Salmon River.
State police said Keith M. Leonard, 76, Oneida, was fishing just before 11:30 a.m. near the state Department of Environmental Conservation fishing access at 275 Bridge St. in the town of Albion when he attempted to cross the river and was swept downstream, subsequently drowning.
State police were assisted by DEC police, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department and Northern Oswego County Ambulance.
