PULASKI — A 24-year-old man was found dead in the water at Salmon River Falls after an apparent drowning Tuesday evening.
At about 5:35 p.m., state troopers responded to reports of a male who was swimming with friends and had jumped from the top of the 110-foot falls and did not resurface.
The man found dead was identified as Brett M. Colvin, of Camillus. He was found by a member of the state police’s Underwater Recovery Team.
An autopsy to determine the official cause of death has been scheduled, and the investigation is ongoing.
State police were assisted at the scene by Orwell Fire Department, NOCA Ambulance, Oswego County Fire Coordinators, Oswego County Dive Team and the Oswego County Rope Rescue Team.
