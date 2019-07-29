A Scriba man was killed the morning of July 27 in a crash on County Route 6, north of County Route 4 in the town of Volney.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the 2013 Subaru Forester driven by Harry Isbell, 76, of Scriba, was traveling northbound on County Route 6 and exited the east side of the roadway at about 9 a.m. Isbell was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.
Deputies were assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, Volney Volunteer Fire Department, County Fire Office and Menter Ambulance Service.
The accident is still under investigation.
