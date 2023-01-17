A 60-year-old man was killed Monday after a UTV rolled over on him in Richland, Oswego County.
Police said James R. Potter, of Mannsville, was backing his UTV on an off-road trail at 5:05 p.m. when it struck a tree and rolled over, pinning him beneath the vehicle.
Police said Mr. Potter was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was pronounced dead.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, NOCA Ambulance, and the Ringgold Fire Department.
