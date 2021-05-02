OSWEGO – According to Oswego City Fire Department Chief Randall Griffin, a 21-year-old man was discovered in the Oswego River around 3:45 a.m. by a passerby who called Oswego 911. Oswego firefighters responded with Marine 1 from the harbor and trailered boats from the eastside station to Lock 8.
Firefighters launched a drone immediately to determine the location of the victim in the cold and fast-moving water. Using thermal imaging technology, the victim was quickly located, removed from the water by rescuers and transferred to a waiting ambulance. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
Deputy Fire Chief Mike Zalewski said that, “the young man was very fortunate that someone discovered him in the river. At 52˚F and moving at more than 8,000 cfs, the outcome could have been much worse.”
Firefighters recommend always wearing a personal flotation device anytime you are near or in the water. Oswego firefighters were assisted by the Oswego Police Dept. and Menter Ambulance.
