An Oswego man convicted of drug charges after a week-long jury trial has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison.
Jeremy Acosta, 43, was sentenced July 16 in Oswego County Court to 18 years and 3 years post-release supervision, based upon his conviction for several felony drug offenses.
Acosta was convicted of one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.
According to prosecutors, Acosta possessed substantial amounts of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and suboxone with the intent to sell the drugs April 30 in the city of Oswego. At the time of his arrest, police estimated that they had seized $1.2 million worth of drugs from Acosta.
District Attorney Gregory Oakes thanked sentencing judge Walter W. Hafner, Jr., for imposing a significant sentence.
“Acosta was a major dealer who peddled poison in our community, putting profit before people. Hopefully this sentence sends a clear message and deters other dealers,” Oakes said.
Oakes also commended the Oswego County Drug Task Force and gave special praise to the Oswego Police Department, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the US Drug Enforcement Agency and US Homeland Security, all of whom worked on the investigation.
“We would not have been able to achieve this outcome without the outstanding efforts of the several police agencies that partnered together. This case is a testament to the power of collaboration,” Oakes said.
After sentencing, Oakes also credited Oswego City Mayor William Barlow Jr., the Oswego City Common Council, and the Oswego County Legislature, stating “The city and county of Oswego have dedicated the necessary personnel and resources to fighting the drug epidemic, which is both a public safety and a public health issue. Without a doubt, this arrest and conviction saved lives, and we need to continue the fight,” he said.
