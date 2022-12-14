Mannion leads Shiroff by 23 after re-count Judge still to rule on almost 200 contested ballots

OSWEGO – The closest race in November’s state senate election, and possibly the closest state senate race in New York history, has come down to 23 votes.
As of Monday, Dec. 12, with all votes having been hand recounted in both Onondaga and Oswego counties, New York State Senate 50th District Democratic incumbent John Mannion leads Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff 61,599 to 61,576.
Each candidate trounced the other in opposite counties by almost identical numbers. Mannion won Onondaga County by 7,996 votes, while Shiroff won Oswego County by 7,973.
All that remains at present is State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte’s ruling on approximately 200 contested ballots to arrive at a final total vote count. As the individual county Boards of Election hand re-counted all ballots cast, as was mandated by election law pertaining to such close races, Democrat and Republican observers were allowed to contest ballots they felt were in some way invalid. The commissioners of the Boards of Elections then decided as to whether or not, in their opinion, the ballots in question were valid, and if they felt they were, those were counted in the final vote totals. If the commissioners felt the contested ballots were invalid, they were not counted in the totals. Now DelConte will re-examine all of those in question and rule as to whether he agrees with the commissioners’ decisions or not.
At that point, either all parties accept the judge’s ruling, or they contest it further.
DelConte has asked both counties to set aside Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 16 as he re-examines the contested ballots in Syracuse. He may or may not rule on a final vote total by then.
Observers from both parties were brought together in Oswego Monday, Dec. 12 as 25 physical ballots from the town of Volney, registered on the voting machines, but missing when all the ballots were recounted, were recounted at the Board of Elections now that the physical ballots have been found. They were mistakenly stored with the ballots from the 49th senatorial district. This recount resulted in no change to the official total votes for each candidate.
Republican Oswego County Board of Election Commissioner Peggy Bickford explained the misplaced ballots this way:
“We were in the middle of everything, and then the judge said, ‘Stop everything you’re doing. Seal up your bags.’ So, it was like a scramble,” Bickford said. “We had one guy that was going to Florida the next day, so it was like, ‘Whatever. I can’t deal with it.’ That’s what I’m thinking.”
Bickford said both parties’ observers were called into the Oswego Board of Elections on Monday, Dec. 12, “because they hadn’t seen them (the missing ballots). They weren’t able to rule on them or object to anything. That’s why we called them in.”
Two groups of 10 ballots each, all from the Town of Hannibal, were also re-calculated in a way officials said made no difference to the actual final total vote, although the error was explained as “a mathematical error.” All 20 of those votes were for Shiroff.
“Everything we have, we can back up with the actual ballots,” Bickford said. “The bottom line is our re-canvass sheet of what are the accurate counts.”
