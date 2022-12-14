Mannion leads Shiroff by 23 after re-count Judge still to rule on almost 200 contested ballots

OSWEGO – The closest race in November’s state senate election, and possibly the closest state senate race in New York history, has come down to 23 votes.

As of Monday, Dec. 12, with all votes having been hand recounted in both Onondaga and Oswego counties, New York State Senate 50th District Democratic incumbent John Mannion leads Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff 61,599 to 61,576.

