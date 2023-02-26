March Food Sense orders now being accepted

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order March Food Sense packages until noon on Friday, March 10. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy. Thirty-three Oswego families used the program in January.
The March package includes pork tenderloin, apple chicken sausage, elbow macaroni, chicken drumsticks, stuffed rigatoni, Mandarin oranges, tilapia fillets, frozen carrots, ground turkey, mixed vegetables, and two fresh produce items. Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order. Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.
March specials at various prices include spiral ham, crab rangoon, chicken Alfredo, stuffed pork chops, American cheese, and chicken wings. Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.
Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., through noon Friday, March 10. Orders placed by mail must be received by Friday, March 10, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front. Payment by cash, check, or EBT card is accepted. Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army. Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. Orders cannot be taken by phone.
Food orders must be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, upon presentation of the order form.
The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York. The Oswego County Salvation Army is an official site for the city of Oswego and vicinity. A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials.
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals Monday through Friday, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. In January, the Corps provided 479 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 374 in Fulton. It provided 86 Oswego households with groceries for 2,151 meals and 66 Fulton households with groceries for 1,377 meals. It also distributed nearly 850 loaves of bread and pastries.
Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
