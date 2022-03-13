March is Poison Prevention Month

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow declared the month of March, Poison Prevention Month. During the month, the Children’s Board of Oswego strives to help raise awareness for poison prevention and the risk of being poisoned by household products, medicines and more. Here is some data for the year 2021. The Poison Center received 1,598 calls from Oswego County alone. For children less than six years of age, there were total of 342 cases. Out of which 278 were unintentional exposures. For children between the ages of six-12 years of age, there were total of 65 cases and 28 cases were unintentional and one intentional exposure. The remainders were informational calls. In order to raise awareness, The Children’s Board of Oswego will hand out magnets and posters to children in Oswego County. For more information about poison prevention, visit www.upstatepoison.org or call 1-800-222-1222. For more information about The Children’s Board of Oswego; visit www.oswegochildrensboard.com or visit on Facebook “Children’s Board OF Oswego, NY”.
