March 16 Medicare 101 session cancelled

OSWEGO COUNTY – In an effort to adhere to CDC coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines that encourage older people to stay at home as much as possible, the Oswego County Office for the Aging has cancelled the “Medicare 101” session scheduled for Monday, March 16.
“Medicare 101” is a free informational seminar about Medicare benefits, held the third Monday of every month at the Nick Sterio Public Health Training Room at 70 Bunner St., Oswego. The next session is scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday, April 20.
More information about COVID-19 may be found at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.