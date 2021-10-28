TOWN OF OSWEGO – Marie Schadt is the incumbent Minority Leader of the county legislature as the four-term District 19 representative of the town of Oswego and portions of Minetto. She is an outspoken fiscally conservative, socially moderate, Democratic voice in a sea of Republicanism. Four years ago, four Democrats were elected to four of the county legislature’s 25 seats. Two years ago, two retired and only two remained. Schadt is one of those two and a strong member of what might be called the “loyal opposition.” Ever mindful of the public purse, she tirelessly questions resolutions on the floor and relentlessly speaks her mind. I asked her recently to give her thoughts on the legislature, her philosophy, and her goals.
“My main goal is to keep taxes stable, not make government larger, and work towards halving the legislature,” Schadt said. “We do not need the number of legislators we currently have. We could really do with 12. Furthermore, the county is severely gerrymandered and run by a supermajority longterm. It’s not good to have all one party running things.”
She said, “We need to look forward,” a theme she has come back to often in the legislature’s chambers. And she often couples it with this warning, “Money will most certainly be tightening up, and we have to be nimble and ready for that.” In that vein she said, “I am very much in support of five-year plans, restoring equipment at a set time period so that things don’t cave in all at once.
“I am all for infrastructure,” Schadt continued. “We need to get everywhere safely, especially our children on buses and people on their way to work. We deserve good roads and bridges. It’s what we pay for.”
She defined herself as “an ultra-conservative person. I am very careful about spending money. I do understand now why checks and balances were put in place, because I don’t know that any one party is better than the other, but you’ve got to keep each other’s toes to the flames to keep things honest.”
And she defined her political philosophy as, “smaller, less government. I am a centerline conservative spender. I’m a fiscal conservative,” but on social issues, “I’m more middle of the road. I’m not really hard left or hard right. I’m pretty old-fashioned, down the center. Issue by issue certainly makes a difference.”
She is very concerned with jobs and self-sufficiency. Again, always aware of the taxpayer, she is “not for huge giveaway programs.”
Schadt has shown herself to be constantly aware of the present state of this county’s economy but looks to shape it with an eye to the future.
“Something that concerns me,” she said, “is the lack of job applications right now. I’ve never seen that in my entire career. And we are not pushing training, employment training in this county at all. We need to give scholarships for Class A and B licenses. We need to teach reading, writing, resumé classes. We need to have people tested to see where their strengths are to put them in longterm jobs. They need to learn to take care of themselves. This is simply not being addressed. It’s more, and more, and more giveaways. And I just can’t go with that. We need to give them tools, lifetime tools in the box to go forward without all of these programs that are draining the taxpayer. I understand some people need help, but it can’t be generational anymore. It’s got to stop.”
She talked about how she looks at spending taxpayer money, while in the same breath unafraid to criticize what she sees as wrong.
“I try to think of the payout,” she said. “What does this cost today and down the road, five, ten years? I try to look at big picture. And there doesn’t seem to be a lot of common sense. There seems to be a lot of taking care of friends and family.
“I have really stuck to my guns on saying we’ve got to adhere to a real budget, not keep transferring,” Schadt continued, “and some things are funded that are not really occupied, and then we move money around. I just don’t feel it’s the way to go.”
Another idea: “I also feel that we should become a charter county, like Onondaga. If you’re a charter county, you require an elected county executive that doesn’t serve at the pleasure of the majority. He or she serves the people. And that is an important piece to the puzzle. I believe you need someone with the constituency in their mind all the time. (County Administrator) Phil (Church) has done a good job on a lot of things. I’m not picking him out, but I’m just saying, I feel we would be better served if we were more like Onondaga County. It would have to go on the ballot, and the legislature’s got to vote on it, so it makes it really hard to get done.”
Another thought: “Hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars have been given away through PILOTs (Payments In Lieu Of Taxes) in this county,” she said, “and it needs to be closer watched and better served.”
I asked her to speak on some of what she’s worked on that directly impacted her district. “We’ve managed with the help of Highway to pave 11.8 miles of county road in my district,” she began. “Four bridges have been replaced. We worked cooperatively with the state on the Minetto bridge.
“Also we’re cooperatively working with the state on State Rt. 48 for a major drainage hazard that evolved. Eight homes, some went underwater in the basements more than once. It was terrible. And the road was expedited to pave due to the drainage. There were collapsed drain pipes and cross pieces on State Rt. 48. There was gator cracking. The shoulders of the road were breaking. That is one of the exit routes in the event of an event at Nine Mile. The road was in need of a tremendous amount of work. So that was a large project that was done on my watch.”
